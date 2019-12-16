PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified some of the victims in a violent weekend crash that left two people dead in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say 27-year-old Nehamiah Carstephen sped through a red light early Sunday morning when he collided with another car at Torresdale and Cottman Avenues.
Four people were in the car that was hit and one of the passengers, 29-year-old Ciara Parker, was killed.
Carstephen’s nephew, Rashaan Cole, also died in the crash.
He was arrested for driving under the influence and charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, aggravated assault while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle and other related charges.
