



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police believe alcohol may have played a role in a two-car crash that left a person dead and several others injured in Northeast Philadelphia. According to police, six people were involved in the accident which happened at the intersection of Cottman and Torresdale Avenues around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Four people in a Nissan were reportedly traveling westbound on Cottman Avenue when they were t-boned by a Chevrolet that ran a red light a Torresdale Avenue while traveling at a high rate of speed. The impact sent the Nissan into a pole and caused the Chevy to flip over.

The accident caused multiple ejections — including the female driver of the Nissan who was killed on impact.

The male driver of the speeding Chevy and passenger were also ejected.

The ages of those involved is unclear at this time.

“When they arrived they found six victims,” Captain Mark Overwise said. “There were two males and four females. The two males were transported to Aria Torresdale Hospital. One male is in grave condition and the other male driver of the northbound vehicle is in stable condition.”

The intersection remains closed as of 6:30 a.m. and PECO estimates they’ll be on the scene until around 3 p.m.

Police believe alcohol played a role in the accident.

