CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Five members of Democratic New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s staff are now jumping ship. Five aides resigned on Sunday night in the aftermath of Van Drew’s plans to leave the Democratic Party and join the GOP.
CNN first obtained the resignation letter.
The letter reads in part:
“His decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined office.”
Van Drew was one of only two House Democrats to vote against the impeachment inquiry.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s putting politics over the constitution.
“He’s putting sort of cuteness over courage,” Murphy said. “And it takes courage to deal with a constitutional crisis like the one before us and it doesn’t take somebody who cuts and runs. I think voters will be very tough on him for that.”
Van Drew represents New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Atlantic and Cape May Counties.
CBS3 reached out to Van Drew’s people for comment without a response.
