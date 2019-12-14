PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Top House Republicans have been told that Democratic New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew is going to switch parties and become a Republican. That’s according to a GOP official familiar with the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe confidential information.
Van Drew is a freshman who has said he plans to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Only a small handful of Democrats are expected to oppose Trump’s impeachment in a vote expected next week.
Van Drew represents a southern New Jersey congressional district that Trump carried in 2016. He’s been considered one of the more vulnerable House Democrats in next November’s elections.
