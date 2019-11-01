WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew was one of just two Democrats to vote with Republicans against the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. However, the vote in the House passed, greenlighting the inquiry.
In a statement, Van Drew said “without bipartisan support, I believe this inquiry will further divide the country tearing it apart at the seams and will ultimately fail in the Senate. However now that the vote has taken place and we are moving forward, I will be making a judgment call based on all the evidence presented by these investigations.
By 232-196, lawmakers have approved the procedures they’ll follow as weeks of closed-door interviews with witnesses evolve into public committee hearings and — almost certainly — votes on whether the House should recommend Trump’s removal.
All voting Republicans opposed the package.
Trump tweeted, “Now is the time for Republicans to stand together and defend the leader of their party against these smears.”
