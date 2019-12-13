



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father has been charged after his 18-year-old son was shot and killed by his twin brother inside an Overbrook apartment on Dec. 1. Philadelphia police announced Friday that 42-year-old Aleem Gillard has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other related charges in the death of Suhail Gillard.

Gillard was arrested on Thursday after a warrant was issued.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that Gillard wasn’t supposed to have a gun since he’s a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say Gillard was teaching his three children how to load and unload a gun when he gave it to them. Suhail died after being shot inside his father’s Overbrook apartment on North 63rd Street.

“He should not have encouraged his three children – the twins and their 16-year-old sister – to play with the firearm. And after the accidental shooting resulting in the death of one of his twins, he should not have instructed his two surviving traumatized children to lie, so he could keep himself out of prison,” Krasner said.

Suhail’s twin brother, 18-year-old Fayaadh Gillard, was initially the suspect but was cleared of charges. Both brothers played football for Mastery Charter North High School.

“We have concluded that while Fayaadh did pull the trigger, he did not do so with criminal intent,” Krasner said. “This was a horrific accident for which the whole family will suffer, but for which he should not be held criminally liable under these circumstances.”

Aleem Gillard is being held on $500,000 bond.