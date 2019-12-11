BREAKING:Charges Dropped Against Twin Brother In Connection To Shooting Death Of Mastery Charter North High School Football Star
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have dropped all charges against a high school football star’s twin brother in connection to his death. Eighteen-year-old Fayaadh Gillard was charged with murder last week after his twin brother Suhail Gillard was fatally shot  in the chest while he was handling a gun in a Philadelphia apartment.

Suhail was taken to an area hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Suhail was a three-time All-Public League running back who played for Mastery Charter North High School.

“It’s with grieving hearts that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved brother, Suhail Gillard. He was the most respected and hardest worker Mastery ever had the honor and privilege to put a jersey on,” said Mickey Grace, the high school football team’s defensive line coach.

School officials say several colleges had expressed interest in recruiting him.

 

Comments