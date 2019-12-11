PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have dropped all charges against a high school football star’s twin brother in connection to his death. Eighteen-year-old Fayaadh Gillard was charged with murder last week after his twin brother Suhail Gillard was fatally shot in the chest while he was handling a gun in a Philadelphia apartment.
Suhail was taken to an area hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.
Suhail was a three-time All-Public League running back who played for Mastery Charter North High School.
“It’s with grieving hearts that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved brother, Suhail Gillard. He was the most respected and hardest worker Mastery ever had the honor and privilege to put a jersey on,” said Mickey Grace, the high school football team’s defensive line coach.
It’s with grieving hearts that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved brother, Suhail Gillard. He was the most respected and hardest worker Mastery ever had the honor and privilege to put a jersey on. Rest well #Agent4🥀 4ever. pic.twitter.com/GYsAxZ3PHH
— Coach Mickey Grace (@Mickelod3on) December 2, 2019
School officials say several colleges had expressed interest in recruiting him.
I am blessed to say I recieved and offer from West Virginia State University!! Thank you. @qwil35 pic.twitter.com/JXnhUA2DB8
— SG. (@gillard_suhail) May 25, 2019
