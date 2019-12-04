PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A star Philadelphia high school football player was shot and killed when a gun his twin brother was handling somehow went off, authorities said. Eighteen-year-old Suhail Gillard was shot once in the chest around 5:20 p.m. Sunday while the brothers were in a city apartment, police said.

He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities said. Gillard’s brother has been charged with murder, but the shooting remains under investigation and further details on the incident were not disclosed.

Gillard was a three-time All-Public League running back who played for Mastery Charter North High School.

“It’s with grieving hearts that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved brother, Suhail Gillard. He was the most respected and hardest worker Mastery ever had the honor and privilege to put a jersey on,” said Mickey Grace, the high school football team’s defensive line coach.

It's with grieving hearts that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved brother, Suhail Gillard. He was the most respected and hardest worker Mastery ever had the honor and privilege to put a jersey on. Rest well #Agent4🥀 4ever. pic.twitter.com/GYsAxZ3PHH — Coach Mickey Grace (@Mickelod3on) December 2, 2019

School officials say several colleges had expressed interest in recruiting him.

I am blessed to say I recieved and offer from West Virginia State University!! Thank you. @qwil35 pic.twitter.com/JXnhUA2DB8 — SG. (@gillard_suhail) May 25, 2019

