Police: Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Ex-Girlfriend In Face Outside Day Care In Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have charged a man with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend. Police say 28- year-old Timothy McGorder shot 31-year-old Tiffany Gilliam in the face at point-blank range on Tuesday.
The shooting happened in front of the Wilson Day Care Center at 67th Street and Lansdowne Avenue, just before 5:30 a.m. Investigators say Gilliam was waiting to be picked up for work when McGorder confronted her, pulled out a gun and fired into her face.
Gilliam was able to block her face with her cellphone, but she was struck in her cheek.
The shooting was caught on security video.
Security video shows a man shooting woman in her face in #Philadelphia’s Overbrook section early Tuesday morning. We’re not showing the moment of impact, but the 31-year-old victim was able to get into a car and later walked inside a hospital https://t.co/priWpLY966 pic.twitter.com/wjKa454rvZ
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 10, 2019
Gilliam was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
McGorder was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and related charges.
