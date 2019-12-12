Police: Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Ex-Girlfriend In Face Outside Day Care In Overbrook

BREAKING:Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Ex-Girlfriend In Face Outside Day Care In Overbrook, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have charged a man with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend. Police say 28- year-old Timothy McGorder shot 31-year-old Tiffany Gilliam in the face at point-blank range on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in front of the Wilson Day Care Center at 67th Street and Lansdowne Avenue, just before 5:30 a.m. Investigators say Gilliam was waiting to be picked up for work when McGorder confronted her, pulled out a gun and fired into her face.

Gilliam was able to block her face with her cellphone, but she was struck in her cheek.

The shooting was caught on security video.

Gilliam was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

McGorder was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and related charges.

