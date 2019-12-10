  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section, early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened outside of the Wilson Day Care Center at 67th and Lansdowne Avenue, around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her face but managed to walk into the hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

No word on a motive or arrests.

