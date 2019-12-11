TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Light snow could slow down Wednesday morning’s commute across the region, one day after our area saw unseasonably warm temperatures. Roads were wet and could be slippery, but it’s not expected to accumulate on the highways.
There is a small break in the snow across the I-95 corridor currently but the 2nd round of light snow will fill in across the area very soon be careful on the AM drive @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4ormPL0ue8
— Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) December 11, 2019
Most of the accumulations would take place on grassy and untreated surfaces as temperatures hovered at or just above freezing.
Hellllloooooo ❄️ ❄️ ❄️! pic.twitter.com/yqnm6hoviT
— Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) December 11, 2019
Speed was lowered on New Jersey’s toll roads to help crews treat the surfaces. There was nothing for them to plow.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Check Updated List Of Closings/Delays
Some school districts delayed opening so walkways could be cleared and treated.
Forecasters were predicting most of the snow would end by 10 a.m.
