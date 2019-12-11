SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Check Updated List Of Closings/Delays For Wednesday
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Light snow could slow down Wednesday morning’s commute across the region, one day after our area saw unseasonably warm temperatures. Roads were wet and could be slippery, but it’s not expected to accumulate on the highways.

Most of the accumulations would take place on grassy and untreated surfaces as temperatures hovered at or just above freezing.

Speed was lowered on New Jersey’s toll roads to help crews treat the surfaces. There was nothing for them to plow.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Check Updated List Of Closings/Delays

Some school districts delayed opening so walkways could be cleared and treated.

Forecasters were predicting most of the snow would end by 10 a.m.

