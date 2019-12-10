PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management is letting the city know that work at Philadelphia Energy Solutions may cause an odor at the facility. This work comes as the company continues the refinery’s closing process after an explosion and fire on June 21.
The office added that work will be done on equipment that contains a non-hazardous substance. Tuesday’s work is expected to be completed by the early evening.
Last month, PG&W and the Philadelphia Fire Department received reports of mysterious odor across the city. It was determined that the odor was released when a pipe was being cleaned and disassembled at the refinery.
Some people described the odor as a “sulfur” and “sewage” smell to PG&W.
The Philadelphia Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management will be on standby if a response to the facility is necessary.
