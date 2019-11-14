PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department is investigating the source of a suspicious odor after receiving several calls about the smell in parts of the city. It’s been described to PG&W as a “sulfur” and “sewage” type of odor.
Philadelphia Fire Department has responded to several calls for an odor in parts of the city. We are investigating the source of the odor. Updates to follow.
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) November 14, 2019
Two schools also reported fumes and a suspicious odor in their buildings.
Kenderton Elementary School, located at 1500 W. Ontario St. in the Nicetown-Tioaga section, was evacuated around 1 p.m. due to a suspicious odor. The school was searched and no source of the odor was found. Students were allowed back into the school.
Around the same time, the Bache-Martin Elementary School in Fairmount reported “fumes” in the school.
PG&W tells CBS3 they were contacted by Air Management about the odor throughout the city. They have done checks and readings and ruled out natural gas as the source.
People described it as a “sulfur” and “sewage” smell to PG&W.
