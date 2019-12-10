BREAKING:More Than 1 Officer Shot In Jersey City Active Shooter Situation, FBI Says
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:Carson Wentz, Eagles, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz and his wife Madison are expecting a baby girl! Wentz posted a video of their gender reveal on social media and of course he incorporated two of his favorite hobbies — hunting and football.

Wentz and his family lined up in the middle of a field as if they were skeet shooting and Madison launched a football into the air.

The football exploded pink after it was hit.

“Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style. Beyond blessed with this little one on the way! Can’t wait to meet you this spring,” Wentz posted on Instagram.

Wentz announced last month his family was expecting.

Congratulations to Carson and Madison!

Comments