PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz and his wife Madison are expecting a baby girl! Wentz posted a video of their gender reveal on social media and of course he incorporated two of his favorite hobbies — hunting and football.
Wentz and his family lined up in the middle of a field as if they were skeet shooting and Madison launched a football into the air.
The football exploded pink after it was hit.
“Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style. Beyond blessed with this little one on the way! Can’t wait to meet you this spring,” Wentz posted on Instagram.
Wentz announced last month his family was expecting.
Congratulations to Carson and Madison!
