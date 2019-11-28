WEATHER ALERT:Wind Advisory In Effect Until 6 P.M. Today
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. Carson and his wife Madison announced they are expecting their first child.

Wentz made the announcement on his Instagram Thursday.

“So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake!” the caption said.

Wentz and his wife Madison have been married for about a year and a half now.

There’s no word yet when their first baby is due.

