PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. Carson and his wife Madison announced they are expecting their first child.
Wentz made the announcement on his Instagram Thursday.
“So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake!” the caption said.
So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake! 🙌🏻 What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody! 🤗
Congratulations to the Wentzes as they prepare to welcome their first child! pic.twitter.com/ZOQmIuAJC7
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2019
Wentz and his wife Madison have been married for about a year and a half now.
There’s no word yet when their first baby is due.
