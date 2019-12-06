  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) — Some new drinks are on tap at Wawa. Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company teamed up to launch three new beers on Friday.

They also brought back their popular Winter Reserve Coffee Stout.

People were lined up for hours in Chadds Ford trying to get their hands on the drink.

Wawa Announces Release Of 4 Beers In Collaboration With Delaware County’s 2SP Brewing Company

The brews will be available at the Chadds Ford and Middletown Township Wawas in Pennsylvania as well as select beer retailers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

