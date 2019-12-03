



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you love Wawa and you love beer, here’s some exciting news. Wawa has renewed — or “re-brewed” — its collaboration with Delaware County’s 2SP Brewing Company to bring back the Winter Reserve Coffee Stout (6% ABV) this year.

And there’s more.

Wawa is also introducing three new beers as part of their 2019-20 Brew Tour. All four beers being released this year were in collaboration with 2SP.

The first, another collab with just 2SP, is called Reserve Reserve — an English style imperial oatmeal stout aged in bourbon barrels for nine months. Wawa says to expect flavors of vanilla, chocolate and bourbon. This one packs a punch at 10% ABV.

The second new beer, brewed in collaboration with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond, Virginia, is called Coffee Cake Reserve Stout (6% ABV), which combines the Winter Reserve Coffee Stout with an oatmeal stout, vanilla bean, cinnamon and brown sugar.

And finally, there is Snowbird Reserve Vanilla Porter (6% ABV), a collab with Coppertail Brewing Company in Tampa Bay, Florida. Wawa says the porter has “sweetness derived from malted barley, intensified by Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee and balanced by a hit on vanilla.”

If you want to get your hands on the beer, Wawa has five tour dates, including two local Wawa locations and a stop at 2SP in Aston. The first 100 customers in line at each event will receive an official Brew Tour T-shirt.

Friday, Dec. 6, 4:00 p.m. – Wawa PA Store Launch, Chadds Ford, PA

Store 170, 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

120 Concord Road, Unit 101-103, Aston, PA 19014

Store 8148, 1073 Baltimore Pike, Middletown Twp., PA 19063

Store 8648, 3100 N. Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230

Store 5301, 3660 W. Gandy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33611

The Winter Reserve and Reserve Reserve will be available for purchase at Chadds Ford and Middletown Township Wawas, and select beer retailers across the Delaware Valley.

The Coffee Cake Reserve will be sold at Wawa stores in the Richmond area and Snowbird Reserve will be sold in Wawa stores in Florida.

“At Wawa, supporting our local neighbors is at the heart of everything we do, which makes our special partnership with 2SP Brewing Company so important to us, as well as their shared values and desire to invite other breweries to collaborate in other areas that our stores serve. We couldn’t have asked for better partners in working with 2SP, Hardywood and Coppertail, as they have all brought their unique talents to the table and we all can’t wait for our communities to experience these recipes that are sure to please your palate and compliment any family party, special event and casual gathering with friends,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Wawa, Inc.

Wawa and 2SP first collaborated in 2018 to introduce the region to Winter Reserve Coffee Stout. Last year, hundreds of people stood in a line wrapped around the Chadds Ford location to get their hands on the beer.