



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware Valley will be dealing with wintry weather as we head into Monday with a measurable snowfall, some of which could be significant for parts of the area. For Sunday night, there will be a little bit of a break in the precip with some light rain and some mixing to the far northwest.

The low temperature on Sunday night will be 36 degrees.

The high stays in the 30s for Monday, dealing with some wraparound moisture and a rain/snow mix in the morning before transitioning to all snow throughout the day. The high temperature will be only 39 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning is in effect for Lehigh and Northampton Counties from 4 a.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday. There’s also a winter weather warning for Montgomery and Bucks Counties from 6 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester and Berks Counties in Pennsylvania and Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey from 9 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow is looking likely for Lehigh and Northampton Counties as well as the Poconos.

Projected snow accumulations:

Philadelphia: 2 to 4 inches

Northern suburbs: 4 to 6 inches

Southern suburbs: Coating to 2 inches

Far north and west: 6-plus inches

It appears to be an all-day event with areas northwest of Philadelphia seeing heavy snowfall while areas south of the city it’s less of a concern.

The mix should change over from rain to snow around mid-to-late morning with the afternoon and evening being the worst part of the day.

PennDOT issued safety tips for drivers traveling through winter weather.

While Pennsylvania transportation officials have already issued travel restrictions effective 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Keep in mind that a heavy snow band will likely develop somewhere across Northeast Pennsylvania and Northern New Jersey tomorrow. It is extremely tough to forecast where this band will set up and the location is key because snowfall rates will increase along with snow totals.

Follow CBS3 Meteorologist Lauren Casey on social media for up-to-the-minute updates.