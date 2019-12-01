SPORTS ALERTEagles' defense shredded by Ryan Fitzpatrick, DeVante Parker in crushing loss to Dolphins
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State transportation officials in Pennsylvania have announced travel restrictions with wintry weather bearing down on the commonwealth. Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph and double trailers, empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles will be barred on:

— Interstate 81 north of the junction with I-80 to the New York line;

— Interstates 84 and 380 in northeast and north-central Pennsylvania; and

— Interstate 476, the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension, north of the Pocono/White Haven exit for Interstate 80.

PennDOT Issues Safety Tips For Drivers Traveling Through Winter Weather

Similar restrictions may be imposed on I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border and on the northeast extension north of the Lehigh Valley exit.

The National Weather Service has issued ice storm and winter storm warnings for some areas.

