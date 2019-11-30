



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police sources have identified the suspect in custody for fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl in North Philadelphia as 41-year-old Robert Jamieson. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue on Saturday.

Sources say Jamieson will be charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Investigators say they recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, which they say Jamieson was not permitted to carry.

Police say Jamieson has eight priors.

Jamieson, according to police, was walking up the street, randomly firing his gun as people exited a SEPTA bus. He first shot at a woman, but she was not struck. But he continued firing and fatally struck a 14-year-old girl.

“At the time people saw him already firing, I guess that in and of itself is not normal behavior,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. “Walking down the street, didn’t seem to be directing toward anybody — just the fact they were exiting the bus and [he was] firing in that direction.

“When police got to him, his gun was empty and they were able to apprehend him hiding behind a car.”

At last check, Jamieson is waiting to be arraigned.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.