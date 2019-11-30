PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenage girl was shot and killed police say after she got off of a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue on Saturday.

Police say the girl was shot in her left shoulder after stepping off of a bus. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was walking up the street, randomly firing as people exited the bus. He first fired at a woman first, but she was not struck. He then continued firing, fatally striking the girl.

“At the time people saw him already firing, I guess that in and of itself is not normal behavior,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. “Walking down the street, didn’t seem to be directing toward anybody — just the fact they were exiting the bus and [he was] firing in that direction.

“When police got to him, his gun was empty and they were able to apprehend him hiding behind a car.”

The suspect is known to police. He was positively identified to police by at least three witnesses.

“Every shooting is upsetting and everyone is somebody’s family member, but when it happens to children or teenagers, it just seems the unfairness of it, the sadness of it is magnified even more,” Coulter said. “It’s horrible, especially when you can’t explain why somebody [is] walking down the street firing a gun. Senseless.”

At least 14 shots were firing during the incident, police say.

“I don’t know if we know the little girl or not. Like you said, it’s random,” community member Anthony Rankin said. “You getting off the bus, minding your business, you’re going home, wherever it is you’re going. Now you have a life that’s gone. You have a life that’s gone, it’s ridiculous.”

Carlton Washington is with the Philadelphia Anti-Drug, Anti-Violence Network. With the recent rise in homicides of children this year in the city, he says something needs to change.

“This is one of many wake-up calls to every individual throughout our city that we need everybody to step up and put your boots no the ground and start making a difference. That could have been my daughter, it could have been anyone’s daughter.”

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.