



YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) — Buying a Christmas tree will cost you more green this season. There is a shortage leading to higher prices.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you’re a Christmas tree farmer.

Bob Colavita is the owner of Colavita Christmas Tree Farm in Yardley.

“In 2018, we had 100 inches of rain — 2019, a little less than that. They like a balance, not too wet, not too dry, just right,” Colavita said.

Though the weather conditions have been ideal for Christmas trees this year, there is a shortage of larger Christmas trees. And if you wait too long, you may be stuck with a small tree.

“Most people have an eight-foot ceiling in their home, so yes, the last couple years we have run out. You just got to get your tree early,” Colavita said.

Here Are Some Of The Best Local Tree Farms In Delaware Valley

There has been some concern surrounding live Christmas trees with the threat of spotted lanternflies in our area.

“We haven’t seen any on our trees or any trees that we brought in. There aren’t any,” Colavita said.

The Yardley tree farm has 34 different types of trees and even a fir native to New Mexico that happens to smell like citrus.

Whether you decide to purchase a Turkish fir or a Colorado blue spruce, do it sooner rather than later.

Due to the tree shortage, prices are higher. A tree will cost you about $5 more this year.