



Linvilla Orchards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nothing says Christmas like the smell of a freshly cut Christmas tree! So, put on your hats, scarves, and mittens and check out one of these locations to find your perfect tree.

137 W. Knowlton Road

Media, PA

610-876-7116

www.linvilla.com

Open Nov. 23 thru Dec. 23, take your whole family on a hayride to the Christmas tree fields to cut your tree. Linvilla can also drill a hole in your tree for “Stand Straight” Christmas Tree Stands. The majority are 6-foot to 10-foot Douglas Fir. They also have some Canaan Fir. They provide a saw, haul the tree back, wrap it up and tie it to your car! Select any cut-your-own tree for just $79.99 plus tax. Everything is included for one price. Mon to Fri: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beck Tree Farms

48 BeckTree Road

Hamburg, PA

610-562-7761

www.BeckTreeFarms.com

Enjoy the fresh air, wide-open spaces, farm animals, and a cozy roaring fire: with 40+ acres of trees! Use one of their saws and carts to harvest the perfect tree from among the thousands available or take it easy by choosing from the pre-cut lot, stocked with up to 100 fresh trees. They open the day after Thanksgiving, Monday to Friday: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Weekends: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuckamony Farm

6320 Upper York Road

New Hope, PA

215-862-9510

tuckamony.com

The Tuckamony farm is one of the oldest family-run Christmas tree farms in the country. It was founded in 1929 by Forrest C. Crooks. It is currently run by his great-grandson, Lars Crooks. They specialize in choose-and-cut trees, and also provide pre-cut trees, fresh holly from the orchard, and hand-made wreaths. Hours: Wednesday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., CLOSED MON-TUE.

Beck’s Christmas Trees

763 South Delaware Drive

Mt. Bethel, PA

610-588-7076

beckschristmastrees.com

Not to be confused with Beck Tree Farm above, Beck’s Christmas Trees is in Mt. Bethel (just north of Easton), and offers an excellent selection of choose and cut trees (including Fraser Fir, Concolor Fir, Colorado Blue Spruce, and Douglas Fir). Beck’s Christmas Trees offers the best prices for choose and cut trees we’ve seen yet: $45 (including tax) for Fraser and Concolor Fir, and $40 (including tax) for Douglas Fir and Blue Spruce. And if you buy your tree on a weekday, they’ll give you $5 cash back! Be sure to visit their “Christmas Junction” barn for more unique train-themed gifts and Christmas decor. Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekends, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays.

Tricolor Tree Farm

1480 Hall Rd.

West Chester, PA

610-269-1034

www.tricolortree.com

Head to Tricolor Tree Farm in West Chester for a fun, family- (and pets-on-leashes!) friendly tree-picking experience. Grab your saw and head out into the field to choose and cut your tree, then Tricolor will haul it back to be drilled, bailed and put on top of your car. Tree varieties include: Blue Spruce, Douglas Fir, Hemlock and White Pine. Santa will give out free candy canes on the weekends, and customers also get free hot chocolate with the purchase of a Christmas tree. Open 9 a.m. – dark on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Belly Acres Christmas Tree Farm

665 Royal Avenue

Franklinville, NJ 08322

856-694-0350

www.bellyacresnj.com

Any tree, any size is $56.27 + $3.73 NJ sales tax = $60.00. No customer saws are permitted. One of their staff members will cut your tree or you may help if you would like. Wear appropriate clothing for cold weather including coats, hats, gloves, and footwear. Imagine you will go walk through the woods for an hour in the winter. Bring work gloves since you will carry your tree. Wheelbarrows are available to transport your tree out of the field. Bring something (string is available to customers) to secure your Christmas tree to your vehicle. Remember, it is the driver’s responsibility. Currently, they only accept Cash or Personal Check. They are open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving until Christmas.