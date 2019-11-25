



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Funeral services will be held this weekend for a 10-year-old boy who died after being shot during a New Jersey high school football playoff game . Micah Tennant’s family says the service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Atlantic City.

The child was shot in the neck when gunfire erupted in the stands during a Nov. 15 game between Pleasantville and Camden. He died five days later, just hours before the game was resumed.

A 15-year-old boy was also grazed in the incident.

Six men have been charged in the shooting, including a 27-year-old man who was shot. Police say 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt opened fire on 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah.

Wyatt faces numerous counts including murder, two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

“Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels regarding his loss. However, his spirit will live on in so many people that he inspired. I have directed the charges against Alvin Wyatt be immediately upgraded to Murder. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will seek to prosecute this matter to the fullest extent of the law,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was “devastated” by the news of Micah’s death.

“No child deserves to have their promising life cut short, especially by indiscriminate and senseless gun violence. No parent deserves to bury their child,” Murphy said in a statement.

The Pleasantville Police Department also expressed its sympathy to the Tennant family.

Micah’s family is asking for donations through a GoFundMe campaign.

