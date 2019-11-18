



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Counselors are on hand at Pleasantville High School in South Jersey after three people, including a 10-year-old boy, were shot at a football game on Friday night. Ten-year-old Micah remains in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital.

The Atlantic City fifth-grader was shot in the neck while sitting in the stands during a Pleasantville-Camden High School football playoff game.

A 15-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet and a 27-year-old man were also shot. They’re both OK.

Police say the 27-year-old was the intended target. He was charged along with five other men.

The Pleasantville community is continuing to rally around Micah.

High school football player and senior Ernest Howard tweeted, “I will be wearing #10 for the remainder of the season in honor of Micah (Dew) who is only 10 years old fighting for his life still who got affected from the tragic event on Friday night at our playoff game against Camden #DoitforDew #ForMicah #Theville keep fighting Micah!!!”

I will be wearing #10 for the remainder of the season in honor of Micah (Dew) who is only 10 years old fighting for his life still who got affected from the tragic event on Friday night at our playoff game against Camden #DoitforDew #ForMicah #Theville keep fighting Micah!!! — Ernest Howard JR.💫 (@DatGuyErnest) November 17, 2019

The playoff game is expected to happen this week. It will pick up in the third quarter from when it stopped.

The exact date and location have not been decided.