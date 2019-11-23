HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — A high school football player paid tribute to Micah Tennant, the 10-year-old boy who lost his life when gunfire rang out at Pleasantville High School’s game against Camden on Nov. 15. Jada Byers, of Bridgeton, scored 10 touchdowns in honor of Micah, who was nicknamed “Dew.”
Byers plays for St Joseph Catholic School in Hammonton. Byers was going after that number just to honor Micah.
Byers posted on Twitter after his feat with the hashtag #DidItForDew.
I just wanna say thanks to everyone that had my back and supported me through these last four years of highschool I GOT THE RECORD it’s a honor to be #1 of all time greats 🐐102. Just another blessing the man above had for me🙏🏾#DiditforDew
— Jada Byers (@jada_byers3) November 23, 2019
St. Joe’s beat Morris Catholic, 76-22, on Saturday in the Non-Public 2 state semifinals.
Byers, a senior, now holds South Jersey records for single-game points, single-game touchdowns and career touchdowns with 102.
