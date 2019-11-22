Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family members say 10-year-old Semaj O’Branty has opened his eyes twice and has responded to a few things after he was shot while walking home from school in the city’s Frankford section two weeks ago. Semaj was shot in the head during a drug-related shootout on the 2000 block of Margaret Street on Nov. 6.
Semaj’s family says he is not fully awake yet.
The alleged shooter has not been caught.
Police still haven’t found that red Pontiac G6 that the shooter was riding in.
If you have any information, you are urged to call police.
