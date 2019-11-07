PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released images of the vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting that critically injured a 10-year-old boy walking home from school in the city’s Frankford section. Semaj O’Branty was walking along the 2000 block of Margaret Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when a gunman in a red-colored Pontiac G6 opened fire.
According to police, after firing multiple shots, the vehicle fled southbound on Margaret Street.
Semaj was struck in the back of the head and is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
Police say the boy was not the intended target.
The victim lives right around the corner from where he was shot.
Police say a man in custody fired back at the shooter, who was driving a red Pontiac G6. Police say he tried to shield the 10-year-old boy.
If you have any information on this vehicle or incident, you are urged to contact Philadelphia police 215-686-3153.
