By CBS3 Staff
ben simmons, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time, it counted. Ben Simmons has made a three-point shot in a regular-season NBA game. With 8:21 left in the first quarter in the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, Simmons drained a corner three-pointer to make it an 11-10 game.

Simmons found himself open after receiving a pass from Furkan Korkmaz and quickly opted to pull the trigger.

Swish.

It’s not the first three-pointer Sixers fans at the Wells Fargo Center witnessed from Simmons, however. He uncorked a long three-pointer during an exhibition game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association on Oct. 8.

But this one counted, and as expected, Sixers Twitter went bonkers for Ben.

It took him 172 games to make his first three-pointer, but it happened. Where were you for it?

