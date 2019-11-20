PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time, it counted. Ben Simmons has made a three-point shot in a regular-season NBA game. With 8:21 left in the first quarter in the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, Simmons drained a corner three-pointer to make it an 11-10 game.
👌😤👌😤👌 pic.twitter.com/pO98CaKS55
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 21, 2019
Simmons found himself open after receiving a pass from Furkan Korkmaz and quickly opted to pull the trigger.
Swish.
It’s not the first three-pointer Sixers fans at the Wells Fargo Center witnessed from Simmons, however. He uncorked a long three-pointer during an exhibition game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association on Oct. 8.
But this one counted, and as expected, Sixers Twitter went bonkers for Ben.
I put Titanic Music over Ben Simmons hitting his first three pic.twitter.com/vMWIs5Vjar
— Vote The Process (@VoteTheProcess) November 21, 2019
Love the cockiness of Ben already starting to jog back because he knew it was going on https://t.co/oFSpgPUrmn
— shamus (@shamus_clancy) November 21, 2019
ben simmons currently leads the NBA in 3-point percentage this season
— nbaayy (@nbaayy) November 21, 2019
Dropping out of school and quitting my job because Ben Simmons made a three and everything else is meaningless.
— Matt “Thanksgiving” del Rio (@mdelNBA) November 21, 2019
Boss: where have you been?
Me: Ben Simmons made a three man
Boss: yeah three months ago…
Me: right. What are you getting at?
— Matt “Thanksgiving” del Rio (@mdelNBA) November 21, 2019
Ben Simmons really hit a 3 before I could get a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/CEZIdkAGvm
— Spurs=🗑 (@joshsilva1983) November 21, 2019
Can Rider University please call off school tomorrow because Ben Simmons made a 3 pointer?
— Erik Johnsen (@erikjohnsen6) November 21, 2019
It took him 172 games to make his first three-pointer, but it happened. Where were you for it?
