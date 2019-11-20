



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time, it counted. Ben Simmons has made a three-point shot in a regular-season NBA game. With 8:21 left in the first quarter in the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, Simmons drained a corner three-pointer to make it an 11-10 game.

Simmons found himself open after receiving a pass from Furkan Korkmaz and quickly opted to pull the trigger.

Swish.

It’s not the first three-pointer Sixers fans at the Wells Fargo Center witnessed from Simmons, however. He uncorked a long three-pointer during an exhibition game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association on Oct. 8.

But this one counted, and as expected, Sixers Twitter went bonkers for Ben.

I put Titanic Music over Ben Simmons hitting his first three pic.twitter.com/vMWIs5Vjar — Vote The Process (@VoteTheProcess) November 21, 2019

Love the cockiness of Ben already starting to jog back because he knew it was going on https://t.co/oFSpgPUrmn — shamus (@shamus_clancy) November 21, 2019

ben simmons currently leads the NBA in 3-point percentage this season — nbaayy (@nbaayy) November 21, 2019

Dropping out of school and quitting my job because Ben Simmons made a three and everything else is meaningless. — Matt “Thanksgiving” del Rio (@mdelNBA) November 21, 2019

Boss: where have you been? Me: Ben Simmons made a three man Boss: yeah three months ago… Me: right. What are you getting at? — Matt “Thanksgiving” del Rio (@mdelNBA) November 21, 2019

Ben Simmons really hit a 3 before I could get a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/CEZIdkAGvm — Spurs=🗑 (@joshsilva1983) November 21, 2019

Can Rider University please call off school tomorrow because Ben Simmons made a 3 pointer? — Erik Johnsen (@erikjohnsen6) November 21, 2019

It took him 172 games to make his first three-pointer, but it happened. Where were you for it?