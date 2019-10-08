PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons has done the thing. He has made a three-point shot in a basketball game.

Simmons drained a three-point bucket from well beyond the arc with just seconds left in the first half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ exhibition game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association. Simmons’ three-pointer gave the Sixers an 82-41 lead at halftime.

Even against a Chinese Basketball Association team, Simmons was given ample space with the ball in his hands as time unwound in the half.

But this time, the 6-foot-10 point guard uncorked something that just last year would have never been a thought in his mind.

Swish, and a where-we-you-at moment was born in South Philadelphia.

Fans at the Wells Fargo Center went berserk as did Simmons’ teammates. Social media as well broke as Simmons instantly began trending in Philadelphia.

Sure, it was a meaningless exhibition basketball game against a team from another continent in a game the Sixers were up by over 30 points. But after a summer with sports radio airwaves and Twitter feeds filled with talk about Simmons’ jump shot, for him to unleashed it in the Sixers’ first game is refreshing.

There will be no more chatter about Simmons’ shot after a video from a pick-up game surfaces on Twitter.

Instead for now — at least — the Shot Heard Around The 215 will be the talk of the town.

Simmons has made a three-pointer, in a (exhibition) game, on an NBA court, on TV.