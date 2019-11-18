MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — People living near the Mariner East Pipeline are nervous after another sinkhole opened up in Delaware County. This time, the ground gave way near the intersection of Valley And Forge Roads in Middletown Township.
The hole is about 15- to 20-feet wide, 30-feet long and 20-feet deep.
Neighbors are concerned about the latest pipeline problem.
“I’m very disturbed about having a sinkhole this close to our property, and I worry about the cars going along there and another one on the street possibly opening up,” neighbor Sherry Martin said.
Crews are filling the latest hole and they will re-examine the repairs Tuesday.
Sunoco temporarily shut down the pipeline earlier this year after another sinkhole developed in Chester County.
