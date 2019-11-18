



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Pleasantville High School football game that was postponed because of a shooting. The game will resume Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Lincoln Financial Field.

A 10-year-old boy was critically wounded and two others were hurt in the shooting that took place in the stands during the third quarter of the Pleasantville-Camden High School playoff football game on Friday night.

Ten-year-old Micah was shot in the neck and is in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital.

Police say 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt opened fire on another man, 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, at the game. A 15-year-old boy also suffered a graze wound. They’re both OK.

Wyatt was arrested at the field and police caught his four alleged accomplices in Atlantic City. Abdullah, who is still hospitalized, will also be charged.

The game will be closed to the general public but each school will get free passes to distribute to players’ parents and family members.

“Following NJSIAA’s statement on Saturday related to the completion of the game on Wednesday, November 20, at a neutral site, we can now announce that the Philadelphia Eagles have offered to host the suspended Pleasantville H.S. / Camden H.S. football playoff game at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at Lincoln Financial Field. Each high school will be provided a defined number of free passes, specifically for distribution to players’ parents and family members; the game will be closed to the general public,” said Larry White, executive director of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Pleasantville schools released a letter, saying counselors are on hand for traumatized students and staff. Camden High School is providing counselors as well.

There were 10 armed police officers at Friday night’s game, which is why officials say arrests and medical attention happened almost immediately.

Some question if the school should add metal detectors to games. Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin says he won’t rule them out but he is hesitant to do it.

“My response is that we’re going to be looking at all of our security procedures but it’s really important to me that our kids are able to play football at a high school stadium and not in a prison yard,” Riggin said.

Micah’s family is asking for donations through a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his medical bills.

The game will pick up in the third quarter from when it stopped.

CBS3’s Cleve Bryan contributed to this report.