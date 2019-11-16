NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Funeral services were held on Saturday for a Marine veteran who was killed in a hit-and-run in Norristown on Nov 10. The service was held at the Paoli United Methodist Church.
Samuel Jackson was laid to rest wearing a Marine uniform that was donated by local Marine, Richard Dunn.
Jackson’s family said he wanted to be buried in uniform—but they were unable to locate his uniform after his sudden passing.
Others donated a belt, hat and gloves. Jackson’s family say they are forever grateful.
“I couldn’t even imagine putting anything else on him. We were going to put a nice suit on him but after the story hit and the veteran thing came out that he was a Marine, it just opened up so many doors,” Samuel’s sister, Peggy Jackson. “This is a blessing that everything is happening the way it is.”
Nemias Perez Severiano is accused of crashing into Jackson last Sunday on Astor Street in Norristown.
Police say Severino admitted to having several beers in the house before the crash
