



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A family is searching for answers after a deadly hit-and-run crash killed a veteran a day before Veterans Day in Norristown. Police have a new clue about the car that hit 67-year-old Samuel Jackson before taking off.

“You hit Sam,” Debbie Campbell said. “You had him laying in the street like he’s a dog. He’s not a dog. He fought for this country.”

Outside of Campbell’s home, a memorial is growing for Jackson, her companion of 20 years.

Campbell says the Marine veteran was killed by an oncoming car as he was getting into his vehicle, just feet away from the home the couple just moved into this summer.

Investigators say the hit-and-run happened on the 600 block of Astor Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

“I want justice and I’m not going to sleep until I get justice,” Campbell said. “Stop being a coward and come forward.”

As detectives tried to piece together what happened, a tow truck driver took Jackson’s car with a Marine veteran sticker on the rear window. The 67-year-old’s slippers, glasses and other items were left behind.

“Not fair I had to see him on the ground dying,” Ashley Guidici, Jackson’s granddaughter, said.

Guidici was inside when a neighbor banged on the door to let her know Jackson was hurt.

“Not fair he had to die by himself,” Guidici said. “He was just minding his business.”

Jackson adopted Campbell’s five children and they shared seven grandchildren.

“He bought us everything,” Guidici said. “He spoiled us.”

“He took these kids and loved them with everything he got,” Campbell said.

Campbell says the love of her life survived fighting in Vietnam.

“It’s phenomenal he died on Marine Corps’ birthday,” she said.

Instead of celebrating him on this Veterans Day, loved ones are planning his funeral.

“He loved his country,” Campbell said. “He honored his country.”

Authorities say they are looking for a red Ford Focus. Anyone with information is urged to contact Norristown police.