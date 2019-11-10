NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Vietnam veteran was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Norristown, police say. The incident happened around 6:23 p.m. at the intersection of Astor and West Oak Streets on Sunday. The victim’s sister says he was a Marine.

The victim is 67-year-old Samuel Jackson, who his family says was putting some things in his car just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night when a driver struck him and then took off. Slippers, glasses and other belongings were seen scattered along the road.

Samuel Jackson, 67, was veteran who served in the marines. He fought in Vietnam, his sister said. https://t.co/uTHRxbetsq — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 11, 2019

Peggy Jackson is still trying to comprehend how anyone could leave her brother, who was a veteran, for dead the day before Veterans Day.

The incident happened at the intersection of West Oak and Astor Streets near Main Street in Norristown.

“This is our brother. He did not deserve this,” Peggy Jackson said. “Just to run somebody down and not stop to see if he was OK? Who does that? He’s not a dog. He was our brother. He had a family who loved him. Go to the police station, turn yourself in and explain yourself.”

His family says Samuel survived the Vietnam War in the Marines. He had a Marines sticker on the back windshield of his car.

“He loved his country. He honored his country,” Peggy said.

Police haven’t released a description of the car that fatally struck Samuel.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact them at 610-270-0977.