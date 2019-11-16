  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car fire on southbound I-95 is snarling traffic just north of Exit 22. Police say they were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a truck on fire.

There have been no injuries reported.

The fire was placed under control around 6:25 p.m but traffic was backed up for a while as crews were on the scene.

This fire follows a crash involving a tanker truck and at least one vehicle has sparked a fire on I-95 in Bucks County Friday night.

