PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car fire on southbound I-95 is snarling traffic just north of Exit 22. Police say they were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a truck on fire.
A car fire has 95 south shutdown just north of exit 22 in Philly @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/tzD87A0LV5
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) November 16, 2019
Starting to let cars go pic.twitter.com/QAmFQrQxWR
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) November 16, 2019
There have been no injuries reported.
The fire was placed under control around 6:25 p.m but traffic was backed up for a while as crews were on the scene.
This fire follows a crash involving a tanker truck and at least one vehicle has sparked a fire on I-95 in Bucks County Friday night.
