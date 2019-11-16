Comments
BENSALEM, Pa.(CBS) — All lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a crash involving a tanker truck and at least one vehicle has sparked a fire in Bucks County. The accident happened on I-95 between Exits 37 and 39 on Friday night.
Bensalem Fire Rescue posted on social media that the southbound lanes on Interstate 95 reopened but Route 13 is still closed following the accident.
I-95 in Bensalem Twp is reopened but Rt-13 is still closed after last nights tanker truck accident/fire. pic.twitter.com/ZzdY6nbC7R
— Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) November 16, 2019
All lanes traveling north and southbound on I-95 between Exit 37 and 39 were initially closed.
Police say three people suffered minor injuries.
