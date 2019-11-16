  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local TV


BENSALEM, Pa.(CBS) — All lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a crash involving a tanker truck and at least one vehicle has sparked a fire in Bucks County. The accident happened on I-95 between Exits 37 and 39 on Friday night.

Bensalem Fire Rescue posted on social media that the southbound lanes on Interstate 95 reopened but Route 13 is still closed following the accident.

All lanes traveling north and southbound on I-95 between Exit 37 and 39 were initially closed.

Police say three people suffered minor injuries.

Credit: CBS3

