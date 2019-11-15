



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a key member of their 2017 Super Bowl team. The Eagles signed running back Jay Ajayi on Friday.

The move comes after announcing that Darren Sproles will miss the rest of the season because of a torn right hip flexor. Sproles was placed on injured reserve.

Ajayi, 26, was originally acquired from the Miami Dolphins during the 2017 season and played a key part in helping the Eagles win their first Super Bowl. Ajayi ran for 592 yards and four touchdowns in 11 regular-season games and then another 184 yards on 42 carries in the playoffs.

He had 57 rushing yards on nine carries in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Ajayi played just four games with the Eagles last season after suffering a torn ACL against the Minnesota Vikings.

With Sproles out for the season, Ajayi joins Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott in the Eagles’ backfield.

Howard was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice with a shoulder injury.