By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Batman, Brookhaven News, Local, Local TV


BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — A senior cat named Batman was snatched from his cage at a Delaware County PetSmart. Police say 10-year-old Batman was taken last week from the store in Brookhaven on the 5000 block of Edgmont Avenue.

Batman has kidney disease and requires a special diet.

Police are looking for these suspects who walked out with the 14-pound feline and drove away.

Batman was being displayed at the PetSmart in hopes of being adopted.

The shelter who is caring for him, Forgotten Cats, is urging anyone with information to contact police.

