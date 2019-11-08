Comments
BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — A sick cat named Batman was stolen from a PetSmart in Brookhaven on Thursday night. The senior cat suffers from early chronic kidney disease and requires a special diet.
Nonprofit group Forgotten Cats is seeking the public’s help in finding the cat. They say the suspects are believed to be a white man and woman in their 20s.
The woman had brown-reddish hair and the man had strawberry blonde hair. Both appeared to be thin and were of average to tall height.
Batman is affectionate and friendly and is not microchipped.
Police are investigating the incident.
If you have any information about this incident, call Forgotten Cats at 302-540-3044.
