PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have announced charges against Arthur Caesar in connection to the stabbing death of 35-year-old Jill Millman in her Fox Chase home last week. Caesar, 30, was arrested by police on Friday and now faces numerous charges, including murder and tampering with evidence.
Millman’s body was discovered by her mother inside a bathroom around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the home on the 800 block of Bergen Street.
Bethann Weinstein-Rubenstein says her daughter had autism.
“To take a life, a precious life, makes no sense to me,” Weinstein-Rubenstein said.
Police have not released any information on how if the two knew each other or what led to the stabbing.
