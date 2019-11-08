Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her Fox Chase home Wednesday night. Police say Arthur Caesar has been arrested in the murder.
Police have not released further details but they believe Millman knew her attacker.
Police say 35-year-old Jill Millman’s body was discovered by her mother around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday inside her home on the 800 block of Bergen Street.
Bethann Weinstein-Rubenstein says her daughter had autism.
“To take a life, a precious life, makes no sense to me,” Weinstein-Rubenstein said.
According to police, Millman was stabbed multiple times in the back.
Millman was an aspiring chef and was a prep cook at The Dining Car.
