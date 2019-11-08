Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a 22-year-old woman who was shot and killed as she answered the door of her home in Cobbs Creek. Shoni Sanders was fatally shot on the 5800 block of Walton Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Police say when they arrived at the home, they found Sanders inside the doorway suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Sanders was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m.
According to police, Sanders was shot from point-blank range.
Her 4-year-old son and other family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.
