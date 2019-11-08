BREAKING:Uncle Charged For Role In Shooting That Left 10-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured, DA Says
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a 22-year-old woman who was shot and killed as she answered the door of her home in Cobbs Creek. Shoni Sanders was fatally shot on the 5800 block of Walton Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say when they arrived at the home, they found Sanders inside the doorway suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Sanders was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m.

According to police, Sanders was shot from point-blank range.

Her 4-year-old son and other family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Comments