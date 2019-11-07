  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a home when she answered the door. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim was shot once in the chest by an unknown man when she answered the door to the home.

She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

