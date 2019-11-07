Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a home when she answered the door. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the victim was shot once in the chest by an unknown man when she answered the door to the home.
She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
