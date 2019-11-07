TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton man has been indicted for the murder and sexual assault of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter. Authorities say 25-year-old Maison Torres burned 28-month-old Lia Merino-Rodriguez with scalding water and suffocated her in August.
Trenton police were called to a home on the 1500 block of Chestnut Avenue on Aug. 21 for a report of an unresponsive toddler who fell down the stairs. Lia was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators say Torres caused the little girl’s death by burning her with scalding water, striking her with his fists and suffocating her with his hands.
Based on the autopsy’s findings, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office filed additional complaints charging Torres with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Lia’s cause of death was homicidal violence.
Torres faces up to life in prison if convicted.
