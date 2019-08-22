TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A man is accused of burning his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter with scalding water and suffocating her. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that 25-year-old Maison Torres, of Trenton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lia Merino-Rodriguez.
Trenton police were called to a home on Wednesday afternoon on the 1500 block of Chestnut Avenue for a report of an unresponsive 28-month-old girl who fell down the stairs. Lia was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators say Torres caused the little girl’s death by burning her with scalding water, striking her with his fists and suffocating her with his hands.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
