By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, pspca, Shiba Inu puppy


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An expensive puppy stolen from the Pennsylvania SPCA nearly two weeks ago has been recovered. The PSPCA says they received a tip the Shiba Inu puppy was at a property in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

After the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team confirmed the identity of the puppy, they brought the animal back to the organization’s headquarters on Erie Avenue.

An arrest was made last week in connection to the stolen puppy.

Officials believe the suspect took the Shiba Inu breed puppy in an effort to sell it. According to website listings, Shiba Inu puppies are valued between $1,000 and $2,500.

(credit: PSPCA)

The PSPCA and Philadelphia police are continuing to investigate the incident.

