PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An expensive puppy stolen from the Pennsylvania SPCA nearly two weeks ago has been recovered. The PSPCA says they received a tip the Shiba Inu puppy was at a property in the Olney section of Philadelphia.
After the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team confirmed the identity of the puppy, they brought the animal back to the organization’s headquarters on Erie Avenue.
#UPDATE: @PSPCA recovers Shiba Inu puppy stolen from shelter nearly two weeks ago. A tip led Humane Law Enforcement to a property in Olney where officers found the dog. Puppy is now back at the Erie Ave. headquarters, and PSPCA continues to work with police on the investigation.
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) November 7, 2019
An arrest was made last week in connection to the stolen puppy.
Officials believe the suspect took the Shiba Inu breed puppy in an effort to sell it. According to website listings, Shiba Inu puppies are valued between $1,000 and $2,500.
The PSPCA and Philadelphia police are continuing to investigate the incident.
