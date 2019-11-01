PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA says an arrest was made in connection to the theft of an expensive puppy but the animal is still missing. The puppy was stolen from a kennel area last week at the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters where owners can easily ID their lost pets.
Officials believe the suspect took the Shiba Inu breed puppy in an effort to sell it. According to website listings, Shiba Inu puppies are valued between $1,000 and $2,500.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of the puppy.
The PSPCA is urging anyone who may have purchased the puppy to return it within the week.
Charges will not be sought if the puppy is returned in that time frame, assuming the individuals who purchased the puppy did not know it had been stolen.
Police are still questioning the suspect for additional information.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Department at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.
