DOVER, Del. (CBS) — New cases of vaping-related illnesses are being reported in Delaware. The state has 17 cases, including one death.
A dozen of those patients also used THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
State health officials are urging people to stop vaping for now.
According to the CDC, there are almost 1,900 vaping-related illnesses nationwide.
The Montgomery County district attorney filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul, arguing the company is getting teens hooked on vaping on Wednesday.
