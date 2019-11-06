MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County district attorney has filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul, arguing the company is getting teens hooked on vaping. Kevin Steele filed a civil complaint in the Court of Common Pleas.
The complaint contends that Juul has used illegal, predatory business practices.
It specifically points out the company’s sales and marketing tactics.
“This lawsuit is necessary to protect the health and well-being of Montgomery County residents, most importantly, impressionable and vulnerable minors who have been targeted by JUUL, turning them into nicotine addicts to keep them coming back for the company’s own monetary gain,” Steele said in a statement. “We intend to hold the defendants accountable for their misconduct that has unquestionably created and perpetuated a widespread public health crisis with devastating consequences. We seek to put a halt to JUUL’s egregious sales and marketing tactics, the illegal sales to minors by retailers in our county and demand they remediate the harm their conduct has caused in our communities.”
Earlier this month, Pennsylvania health officials confirmed one person died in the state related to vaping. The state says there are nine confirmed and 12 probable cases of vaping-related lung illnesses and are investigating 63 additional cases.
